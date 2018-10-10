Women charged with trafficking 160 pounds of marijuana

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two women have been arrested on marijuana trafficking charges after they were found to have suitcases packed with more than 100 pounds of pot.
Nisa A. Smith, 32, of Atlanta, and Shaquann Chester, 26, of Riverdale, Georgia, were arrested Oct. 9 on I-65 at the Watterson Expressway.
Arrest reports say detectives conducting a narcotics investigation found the women each had two suitcases and each suitcase contained approximately 40 pounds of marijuana.
Both women were booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and are being held on a $10,000 cash bond.
