Women charged with trafficking 160 pounds of marijuana
By Charles Gazaway | October 10, 2018 at 9:57 AM EST - Updated October 10 at 10:01 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two women have been arrested on marijuana trafficking charges after they were found to have suitcases packed with more than 100 pounds of pot.

Nisa A. Smith, 32, of Atlanta, and Shaquann Chester, 26, of Riverdale, Georgia, were arrested Oct. 9 on I-65 at the Watterson Expressway.

Arrest reports say detectives conducting a narcotics investigation found the women each had two suitcases and each suitcase contained approximately 40 pounds of marijuana.

Both women were booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and are being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

