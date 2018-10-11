Alleged Saudi hit man has no UofL ties, school says

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville said Thursday it has no record of a former student now reported to be a member of a Saudi assassination squad that allegedly murdered and dismembered a Washington Post columnist.
Jamal Khashoggi, a U.S. resident and vocal critic of the Saudi government, entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on Oct. 2, and hasn’t been seen since.
One of the 15 members of the alleged assassination squad is said to be Meshal Saad al-Bostani, whom the New York Times reported is a lieutenant in the Saudi Air Force.
On his Facebook page, al-Bostani lists himself as a graduate of UofL and Trinity High School. UofL said it has no record of any former students with that name. Trinity has not commented.
And late Thursday afternoon, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, introduced legislation that would stop U.S. military aid to Saudi Arabia until Khashoggi is found alive and free.
Turkish newspaper Sabah reported that investigators from both Turkey and Saudi Arabia will perform a joint investigation into Khashoggi’s disappearance. Some reports say the journalist was captured while he was in the consulate, then killed and dismembered, his body parts flown out of the country in boxes.
The Saudi government denies any knowledge of his whereabouts.
The Associated Press reported that President Donald Trump said the U.S. is “demanding” answers from its close ally, but he did not disclose any details.
“It’s a very serious situation for us and this White House,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “We do not like seeing what’s going on. So far everyone’s saying they had nothing to do with it.”
Newsweek reported Wednesday that at the time of his disappearance, Khashoggi was wearing an Apple Watch linked to a mobile phone that he left outside the consulate with his fiance. Turkish officials said they hoped that could yield some clues on his location.
