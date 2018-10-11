Employee bound during store robbery

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – An employee was left bound in the back of a cellphone store following a robbery.
According to an arrest slip, Terry Evans, 50, and Katelin Cook, 25, entered the Cricket Wireless, located at 6921 Southside Drive on Oct. 9. Once inside, police said Evans pulled out a handgun and he and Cook demanded cash and cellphones.
Before they left, Evans and Cook bound the employee’s wrists and feet and left the employee in the back of the business.
Evans and Cook were booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with robbery.
