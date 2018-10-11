Event to alter afternoon rush hour downtown traffic pattern

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An event taking place tonight under the Clark Memorial Bridge will mean road closures and traffic changes for commuters during the afternoon rush hour.
Louisville Metro police say Second Street will be closed from Main Street to River Road from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Drivers will still be able to use the Clark Memorial Bridge to reach Southern Indiana, but there will be no access River Road, I-64 East and I-71 North.
Metro police say drivers who normally use Second Street to leave downtown should plan an alternate route.
