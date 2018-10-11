FORECAST: Chilly fall air has arrived

LOUISVILLE. KY (WAVE) - Say hello to cooler air! Winds are breezy this morning and will remain so into the afternoon. The clouds will linger for most of the morning before gradually dispersing for the afternoon.
After starting the day in the 70s, temperatures will continue to fall into the low 50s by midmorning before we rebound into the low to mid-60s thanks to afternoon sun.
With light winds, clear skies and plenty of dry air overnight, expect temperatures to drop into the upper 30s and low 40s by Friday morning. Parts of southern Indiana could see some patchy frost early Friday. A system passing by will increase cloud cover Friday afternoon before light rain rolls through Friday night.
Saturday looks dry and cool with highs in the 50s. We'll need to keep an eye on what's left of Pacific Tropical Storm Sergio towards Sunday. It, plus an approaching front, will bring back shower chances for not just the Ironman race but potentially the beginning of the workweek too.
FORECAST
TODAY: Decreasing clouds; Much cooler; HIGH: 65°
TONIGHT: Clear skies; Chilly; LOW; 43°
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds; Showers arrive late (30%); HIGH: 61°
IN THE APP
- Hourly Forecast, updated often
- Traffic Map: Updated incidents and delays
- Friday night rain chances
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.