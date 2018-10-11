Hub to train entrepreneurs announced

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Getting biomedical technology to the market could be a lot easier in our area.
XLerateHealth, a Louisville-based business, received a grant that could total $3.5 million over three years. The company focuses on starts ups and commercialization of biomedical technologies.
The money will be used on a hub that accelerates early stage biomedical tech from the Lab to the Market.
Twenty four academic institutions, including the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville, provided research and newly licensed start up companies to work in the hub.
Typically, commercializing health care tech is a long process. The grant will help speed up the process.
