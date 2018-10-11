Jackson County couple sues three Kentucky State Police troopers

JACKSON COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A Jackson County couple filed a lawsuit against three Kentucky State Police troopers for alleged harassment and intimidation.
David Allen Gabbard was pulled over by a trooper near his home back in September of 2017, according to the federal lawsuit. The trooper searched his car and then allowed Gabbard to leave.
Gabbard posted his frustrations to Facebook saying he was pulled over for no reason.
Gabbard’s attorney, James O’Toole, said the trooper who pulled him over, Scott Townsley, and two other troopers -- Joshua Roaden and Brandon Scalf -- showed up at Gabbard’s home the next day.
Gabbard’s fiancée, Diana Muncy, tried to record the confrontation, but she said one of the troopers took her phone.
That’s when Gabbard claims Townsley tried to get Gabbard to fight him, even taking off his badge and belt, but Gabbard refused.
“It’s at that point he starts yelling and screaming about the Facebook post. Then he smacks my client in the head, shoves him, and kicks his dog,” O’Toole said. "Thankfully one of the troopers saw the cameras on the corners of the house and they pulled Mr. Townsley back. They picked up his stuff, and they left.”
Transcripts of Muncy’s 911 calls have been submitted as evidence. She called twice, but said no one ever responded.
The 911 transcript also shows the dispatcher didn’t send help because they were told a supervisor of KSP was taking care of it.
O’Toole said police told him the incident was handled internally. Gabbard and Muncy have now filed the suit.
KSP does not comment on pending litigation.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.