Kathleen Turner to make Metropolitan Opera debut

FILE - In this May 23, 2017, file photo, actress Kathleen Turner attends a special screening of "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales", in New York. Turner will make an unexpected Metropolitan Opera debut in Donizetti’s “The Daughter of the Regiment” in the non-singing role of the Duchess of Krakenthorp. She will appear in seven performances of the comic opera from Feb. 7 to March 1. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) (Evan Agostini)