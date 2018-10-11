KY man charged with sex crimes against more than 15 minors

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A 25-year-old man from Dry Ridge has been arrested after a cyber-tip from Facebook alleged he exchanged sexual images with minors over Facebook Messenger, according to Attorney General Andy Beshear.
Tyler Lee Day was arrested on Oct. 8 and charged with 12 counts of use of a minor under 16 in a sexual performance, two counts of the prohibited use of a communications system to procure a minor for a sex offense, and two counts of distribution of obscene matter to a minor.
More than 15 children from multiple states were targeted by Day, according to Beshear.
The arrest stems from a cyber-tip reported by Facebook to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which was received by Beshear’s office and investigated for seven weeks.
Detectives from Beshear’s office submitted multiple subpoenas and search warrants during the investigation, which led to the discovery that Day had sent sexual images of himself, requested sexual images of children and, in some cases, received images from children.
“Make no mistake, the internet is a treacherous place for our children and nearly every online platform or app can be exploited by sexual predators,” Beshear said in a news release about the crimes. “We all have a moral and legal duty to report child abuse, and once my office receives a report we work with local, state and federal partners to ensure child predators are caught quickly and that our children are safe.”
Day is being held in the Carroll County Jail on a $1,000 bond.
The clerk’s office said the low bond is based on his background and record.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 16 in Gallatin District Court.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.