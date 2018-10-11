Local staple Hauck’s Handy Store for sale

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A staple in the Germantown-Schnitzelburg community since 1912, Hauck’s Handy Store is up for sale.
Hauck’s and several other properties along Goss Avenue are all listed on a giant ‘for sale’ sign on the corner of Goss and Hoertz Avenues. The family-owned mom and pop store has been an institution in the community for over 100 years.
One of the co-owners, Lynn Hite, said it was an emotional decision to make and her family will miss their customers. Hite says it was just the right time for her and her sister to retire.
Her father, George Hauck, 98, gave life to the Dainty Festival and the Schnitzelburg #1 Citizen Dinner and has been a pillar in the community. Hite said he hasn’t been able to come into the store everyday in recent years, and that is another factor in their decision.
Mulloy Commerical Real Estate has listed a group of properties including 998-1004 Goss Ave., 1008 Goss Ave. and 1315 Hoertz Ave.
All six properties, including the Hauck’s building, are a package deal going for for $1.39 million.
