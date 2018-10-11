Make it a Goode Morning! 10.11.18

Finally. Something different to talk about.
The cool air has arrived so now the focus is on our passing rain chances and any frost potential.
RAIN CHANCES:
1- Next risk comes into play as early as Friday evening through about 3am Saturday. It will be a quick-hitting system, but a few hours of light rain looks to be in the cards. It will be a chilly rain as well with temperatures likely in the mid/upper 40s while it is falling. A good ‘stay on the couch and watch Halloween movies' type of night :)
2- Sunday/Sunday evening. The remnants of “Sergio” from the far west streaming in fast with a band of rain. The exact path/timing of the rain still is in question so make sure to stay close to forecast updates.
3- Monday/Tuesday. Another system rolls in with some showers. Timing/placement issues with this one as well, but at least parts of WAVE Country will be in this zone. Temperatures should fall again after this wave.
FROST POTENTIAL
1- Late tonight/early Friday. Patchy frost is possible away from the city limits. You need clear skies and very light if not calm winds to get frost to form. So we will trend both the clearing trend and wind speeds later to see if this will indeed develop. Parts of WAVE Country, (especially north) may go under a Frost Advisory.
2- Next Tuesday/Wednesday Mornings. The Monday rain system will be key on this, but it does appear to pull down some chilly air behind it. We could even find ourselves into a widespread 30s setup one of these mornings. This period serves as the best potential for a “killing” frost to take place.
The video today covers the setup PLUS a glance into the longer term...
Make it a Goode Morning!
