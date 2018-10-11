October 10, 2018

The main reason people stay in abusive relationships is because they can’t financially afford to leave. Allstate Foundation’s Purple Purse Challenge is critical for places like The Center for Women and Families to provide free services for people are escaping violent relationships.
The 2018 challenge runs through October 31st at 1:59:59 PM ET.
To set up your own page to help raise money, click here. Click on the button on the right that says ‘Join the Team.’ You can sign in with Facebook or create an account on CrowdRise. Click the box in the right-hand corner that says, “Join" and then you’re ready to start raising money for the Purple Purse Challenge.
CRAFT is a party with a purpose. Snack on pizza from many of the best craft pizza makers in the city, sip on craft beer from local breweries, and have some Kentucky bourbon while dancing the night away to a local band all while raising money that will help end cystic fibrosis.
CRAFT
Beer and Pizza Festival
October 13, 7-10pm
VIP hour 6-7pm
2nd Street Bridge Streetscape
$25-$95
