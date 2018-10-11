Pass the Cash: Woman fighting ovarian cancer gets $1,200 surprise

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Vicki reached out to us with hope to help her longtime friend, Lisa.
Lisa was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in June, but her medical leave at work ran out -- and her disability coverage doesn’t start until December.
Struggling to get by, WAVE 3 News surprised Lisa with $800, and Vicki added another $400 to make it extra special.
Lisa was thrilled to see Vicki and WAVE 3 News, and overwhelmed with the support.
But she is still always a mother first. When asked what else we could do to help, she wanted prayers for her son, who is about to graduate from boot camp at Fort Benning.
“I would just like everyone to say a prayer for private Nathan Conner Anderson,” Lisa said. “If everybody out there would just say a prayer of comfort and strength for him and all these young men in the military and all our young women.”
