TARC teaches drivers how to notice human trafficking signs

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - You can't notice someone is being trafficked if you don't know the signs. TARC wants to make sure the more than 15 million riders that take the bus don't become victims because of what drivers did not know.
Summer Dickerson was trafficked for more than 10 years. She said if this system was around then, it would have made a difference, but it’s a step forward to save the thousands of men and women she helps with her survivor program Women of the Well Ministries.
“TARCs are everywhere they are in more contact with the community than anybody else is,” Dickerson said. “If there [were] buses like this that I [could have went] to or say something and keep me safe it probably would have been a game changer for me.”
The training teaches employees about the questions to ask suspected victims, and reporting protocols. Attorney General Andy Beshear said he wants to turn his office into the leading state agency fighting human trafficking. It’s a crime that targets people on average at the age of 12.
“Victims have no way out they have no resources,” Beshear said. “Their abusers take away any identification any money and any resources so that they can hold them hostage.”
More than 200 buses will have awareness signage. Bus drivers will also get brochures.
