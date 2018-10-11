UofL graduate could be linked to possible assassination of journalist in Saudi Arabia

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It’s one of the biggest mysteries making headlines around the world. And there could be a Louisville connection.
The New York Times reports a man who claims to have gone to the University of Louisville and Trinity High School was a member of an assassination squad in Saudi Arabia that allegedly murdered and dismembered Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
Khashoggi was a U.S. resident and highly critical of the Saudi government.
The Times reports Meshal Saad al-Bostani is a lieutenant in the Saudi Air Force. On his Facebook page al-Bostani lists himself as a graduate of UofL and Trinity.
Neither school responded to our request for comment Wednesday night.
