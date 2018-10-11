UPS staging Saturday hiring blitz for college students

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UPS is staging a hiring blitz this weekend, hoping to recruit college students who are home on fall break.
Eastern, Western, Northern and Morehead State will all be on break.
The shipping company said it needs to fill 2.600 workers for peak season at the location. Overall, the company will hire about 100,000 seasonal employees.
Students can stop by this weekend and get hired on the spot--then start work immediately when they come home for winter break.
Job seekers can apply at the UPS Employment Center, located at 8203 National Turnpike.
It’s open Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Appointments are recommended, but not required. Call 502-359-1877 to schedule an appointment.
Last year, UPS said it hired 350-400 college students, and plans to hire even more in 2018.
