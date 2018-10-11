US pastor detained in Turkey may soon be released

FILE - In this July 25, 2018 file photo, Andrew Craig Brunson, an evangelical pastor from Black Mountain, North Carolina, arrives at his house in Izmir, Turkey. An American pastor may soon be released after two years of captivity in Turkey. A person involved in efforts to free Andrew Brunson say the 50-year-old pastor from North Carolina could be freed at his next court appearance on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because officials had not yet reached a final agreement on the release and it could still fall through. Brunson was among thousands of people arrested following a failed July 2016 coup against the Turkish president. (AP Photo/Emre Tazegul, File) (Emre Tazegul)