Bevin again appealing value of Anchorage mansion

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is once again appealing the value of his Anchorage mansion and the 10 acres it sits on.
Bevin has asked the Kentucky Claims Commission to reassess his home and lower the tax value, the Jefferson County PVA confirmed Thursday.
The three board members of the KCC, who would decide the outcome of the property tax appeal, are appointed by Bevin.
Earlier this year, Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator Tony Lindauer, a Democrat, set the value of Bevin’s home at approximately $2.9 million (an appraised value range of $2.9 to $3.5 million).
An appeals board lowered the value to $2 million at the end of July.
Bevin, a Republican, purchased the home in 2017 for $1.7 million from a campaign donor and friend.
Bevin and his attorney, Mark Sommer, argue that the house is worth $1.4 million.
PVA Chief of Staff Collen Younger said that since Bevin appointed the Kentucky Claims Commission, the appeal should be in Circuit Court.
In August 2017, Bevin blasted the Jefferson County PVA, saying the assessment of his Anchorage home was “A complete hack job from the beginning,” during an interview with Terry Meiners on News Eadio 840 WHAS.
During the same interview, Bevin said he overpaid for the Anchorage home and did so intentionally to avoid negative media coverage.
