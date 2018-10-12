Clerk shot, killed during robbery at Jeffersonville gas station

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – A clerk died after being shot during a robbery at a gas station, according to Jeffersonville police.
Police were called to the Stop & Go Food Mart, located at 2402 Allison Lane, around 10:50 p.m. Thursday after someone called and said they had not seen an employee for several minutes.
Police arrived and found the clerk dead in the back of the store.
Officers said an undetermined amount of cash was taken during the robbery.
The name of the clerk has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at (812) 285-6535 or the anonymous tip line at (812) 218-TIPS.
