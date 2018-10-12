Construction, lane reductions planned on I-64, I-65, I-264, I-265

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Several projects will take place on interstates in Louisville beginning Friday.
Interstate 64 Westbound will be reduced from four lanes to just one lane between Hurstbourne Parkway and the Watterson Expressway. The lane reduction is scheduled to last from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.
At the same time, paving is scheduled for Interstate 65 Northbound. Crews will use overnight lane closures to pave the three inner lanes of I-65 between Fern Valley Road and the Watterson Expressway. Two northbound lanes will remain open during daytime hours.
In addition, the exit ramp from I-264 west to I-65 north will be reduced to one lane to ease congestion into the construction zone.
Drivers will also see lane closures on I-265 west near the East End Bridge.
