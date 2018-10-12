Craft Beer Throwdown raises money to end youth homelessness

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Thursday night six local breweries competed in the 2nd Annual Craft Beer Throwdown to help end youth homelessness.
The event took place at the Louisville Water Tower Park. It was spearheaded by the Coalition for the Homeless Associate Board, which is made up of young professionals.
“For so long a lot of us young professionals have been spending so long going to school, getting an education, trying to further our careers," Mitchell Jackson, the Chairman of the Associate Board, said. “We looked at ourselves and said, ‘What are we doing to give back to the community?’”
For a $20 dollar donation, attendees could taste six new brews from Gravely Brewing Co., Great Flood Brewing Company, Monnik Beer Company, Mile Wide Beer Company, Holsopple Brewing, and Falls City Brewing Company. The brewery chosen as the winner received a custom-engraved mash paddle.
This year Gravely won with their beer Old Blue Eyes, an Italian Pilsner.
New this year to the event was a silent auction, yard games, a photo booth, and the chance to buy a commemorative growler. Food trucks were also on hand and donated 10 percent of their sales to the Coalition for the Homeless.
In January of 2017, the Coalition for the Homeless and 50 community partners embarked on a campaign to end homelessness among Louisville’s unaccompanied youth (age 24 and under) by the end of 2020. Since last summer, the Coalition and its partners have reduced youth homelessness by 50 percent.
