Dog dies from liver failure after eating common household item

NASHVILLE, TN (WAVE) - A family just lost their three-year-old dog, and has a warning to other pet parents.
WZTV reported that Canon the Husky mix lived with his family in Nashville and was perfectly healthy, until recently, when he suddenly stopped eating and was drinking a lot of water. Then he started vomiting that water.
His owner, Christy Figlio, rushed him to the vet where he was given antibiotics and fluids. But when they got home, things got worse.
“When he dropped to the floor and started shaking, I panicked," Figlio said.
So they took him to an emergency vet, who said Canon’s liver was failing because of an artificial sweetener, xylitol.
“She (the vet) said, ‘You know I don’t know if he’s been into any kind of peanut butter, any kind of sugar free gum’” Figlio recalled. “And I looked at home and we have Mentos gum and that was the number one ingredient."
Figlio figured her dog got into the gum.
Veterinarian Eva Evans said xylitol is extremely deadly to dogs. There are signs pet owners can look for.
“The first signs you’re going to see usually are weakness, muscle tremors, inability to stand, and that progresses to seizures as their blood sugar keeps dropping lower and lower,” Dr. Evans said.
Evans said if a dog eats the sweetener, it’s a race against time to get treatment.
For Canon, it was too late; his owners had to make the tough decision to put him down. Their other dog is heartbroken, and keeps looking for Canon.
Figlio wanted to warn others about the deadly ingredient so maybe their pets can be saved.
