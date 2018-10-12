FORECAST: Chilly air will come with showers at times

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Chilly out this morning with enough wind to keep the frost very patchy at best.
Expect lots of sunshine for the first part of the day. Clouds roll in by this afternoon then the rain follows. It looks to be a rainy evening with just drizzle at times. It will be a chilly period with temperatures in the 40s.
Saturday will be similar in starting off with some sunshine then clouds roll in. More spotty showers late Saturday night into Sunday.
It appears Monday will be our wettest day ahead with daytime highs generally in the 50s and lows at night in the 40s for the next several days.
FORECAST
TODAY: Sunny start; Clouds roll in later; HIGH: 61°
TONIGHT: Showers likely (70%); Chilly; LOW: 42°
SATURDAY: Partly sunny start; Becoming cloudy late; HIGH: 55°
