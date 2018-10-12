GOLDEN ALERT: Missing Louisville man last seen in Shively

GOLDEN ALERT: Missing Louisville man last seen in Shively
Christopher McDaniel was last seen in Shively near Crums Lane and I-264.
By Laurel Mallory | October 12, 2018 at 6:04 PM EST - Updated October 12 at 6:04 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police have issued a Golden Alert to get help from the public to find a missing Louisville man.

Christopher McDaniel, 24, is a black man, 5′9″, weighing approximately 230 pounds.

He was last seen around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Burrell Drive. That’s off Crums Lane near I-264 in Shively.

McDaniel was wearing a black t-shirt and shorts with brown boots with he was last seen. He was carrying a black duffel bag.

He may have memory problems or a mental impairment, according to the Golden Alert.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.