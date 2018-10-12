LMPD: Man arrested in connection to 4-year-old’s accidental shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police arrested a man in connection to a 4-year-old who officers believe accidentally shot himself in the face.
The shooting happened Wednesday evening in Louisville’s Beecher Terrace.
Family members of the injured child told WAVE 3 News he shot himself, grazing his left temple. He is expected to survive.
Thursday, police arrested Corey Toogood, 23, of Louisville.
According to his arrest report, police recovered a gun at the scene of the shooting which Toogood admitted was his. He told officers he put the gun between a mattress in the bedroom of the home where the child was shot.
Toogood told officers he bought the gun from an unknown person. Police discovered the gun was reported stolen out of Campbellsville, KY, according to court documents.
Officers also discovered Toogood has an active Domestic Violence Order (DVO) against him, his arrest report states.
He is in jail booked on felony charges of receiving stolen property (firearm) and violation of a Kentucky DVO.
Toogood will be arraigned Oct. 12.
