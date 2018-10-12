Louisville Salvation Army members head out to help Hurricane Michael victims

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two Louisville men who just returned home from helping Hurricane Florence survivors in North Carolina are back on the road.
Mark Cancia and Jeremy Warf got back to Louisville five days ago. They have now headed to Florida to help people impacted by Hurricane Michael.
Cancia, a Salvation Army lieutenant, and Warf, the Louisville Area Command disaster coordinator, are driving more than 10 hours to Tallahassee, Florida’s capital city. They are bring with them 2,000 meals and 1,000 bottles of water.
"The amazing thing about the Salvation Army is although we're just giving food and water, to a lot of people who have lost everything that's a sign of hope," Warf said. "We try to be a positive every, provide a sense of hope. If all we can do is provide food and water we're okay with that."
Warf and Cancia will be helping in Florida for 14 days.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.