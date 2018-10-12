Man accused of raping woman, 2 juveniles

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A accused of raping a woman and two juveniles is in custody.
Lewis Craig, 22, of Otisco, Indiana, was arrested for three counts of rape and one count of child molestation.
Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel said the victims were 13, 16 and 18 years old at the time of the alleged acts. Noel said one case happened in 2017 and two cases happened this year.
“This case is absolutely appalling, what I’ve seen so far,” Noel said.
Noel said any additional victims should contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at (812) 283-4471.
