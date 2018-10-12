Metro Corrections inmate dies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An inmate at Metro Corrections has died, the LMDC said.
On Friday morning, inmate Jesus Pitt, 50, was found unresponsive inside his housing unit.
LMDC officers called medical staff, who attempted to revive the inmate, Metro Corrections Assistant Director Steve Durham said in a statement.
EMS was then called by LMDC officials, who transported the man to UofL Hospital via ambulance.
The man was pronounced dead at 8:53 a.m. at the UofL Hospital ER shortly after his arrival.
Police said the inmate was booked into Metro Corrections on Oct. 9. after being arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia on an Indiana fugitive warrant. His name has not been released.
The cause of death has not been determined. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow.
