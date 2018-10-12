October 12, 2018

White Cane Day
October 15th is set aside to celebrate the successes of those that are blind or visually impaired.
White Cane Day is about educating the world about blindness and how the blind and visually impaired can live and work on their own while also giving back to their communities. The day also celebrates the abilities and successes achieved by blind people in a world with those that are mostly sighted.
Resources and services for individuals who are blind or visually impaired
Visually Impaired Preschool Service, Louisville, KY - (888) 636-8477
KY Office for the Blind, Louisville, KY – 502-429-4460
KY School for the Blind, Louisville, KY – 502-897-1583
American Printing House for the Blind, Louisville, KY – 502-895-2405
Garvin Gate Blues Festival
Friday, 6:30-11:15pm; Saturday, 2-11:15pm
Oak Street and Garvin Place, free event
Local and national Blues Bands, food & drink vendors, over 50 craft booths,
Benefits A Recipe to End Hunger, Family & Children's Place and NAMI Louisville
Complete band performance schedule at
