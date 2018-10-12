Papa John’s announces new COO, organizational structure

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Papa John’s has named Mike Nettles as the company’s new Executive Vice President and Chief Operating and Growth Officer, the company said in an announcement on Friday.
Nettles was formerly the Senior VP, Chief Information and Digital Officer. He joined Papa John’s in 2017 from Panera Bread Company.
Under Nettles' leadership, the brand has expanded its digital footprint and online ordering capabilities.
The new organizational structure is consistent with the strategy laid out earlier this year to accelerate growth and improve the customer experience, the company said in a statement.
Papa John’s announced four more executive appointments, all of which will report to Nettles, as part of the new organizational structure.
- Justin Falciola was promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Analytics and Technology Officer
- Anne Fischer was promoted to Senior Vice President, Customer Experience
- Paul Fabre has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Menu Strategy and Innovation
- Melissa Richards-Person was promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Brand Officer
Papa John’s is engaged with an ongoing battle with founder John Schnatter. Schnatter was ousted from the company’s chief executive position after a series of controversies.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.