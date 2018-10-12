A push for reform as gun owner’s bond increased after toddler shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man charged with hiding a stolen gun that a toddler found and used to shoot himself went before a judge Friday.
Family members said that child is now out of the hospital, after Wednesday's shooting, but Corey Toogood was arraigned on charges of receiving a stolen firearm.
Police said he hid a gun under a mattress at a home on Liberty Court in Beecher Terrace and the boy found it and shot himself.
Toogood faced two charges, including receiving a stolen firearm and the violation of a domestic violence order.
"I'm quite shocked at the bond that was set overnight," the judge said during his arraignment. "I'm going to increase the bond to ten thousand full cash. I don't feel that a thousand dollars is an appropriate bond in this circumstance."
A tenfold increase in bond, but still just two counts--neither directly related to the actual shot fired.
Luther Brown, the founder and president of the Little Hands-Little Feet Gun Safety Program, said that's a lack of accountability he wants to see changed.
“This is about the little ones, to protect them,” Brown said.
Brown added that he’s been urging people to use gun locks for five years now, since his own 8-year-old grandson was killed in an accidental shooting.
“This was taken one month before Baby Dre was shot and killed,” Brown said, looking at an old picture of himself with his grandson.
Since then, he’s been working with State Representative Jim Wayne and Senator Gerald Neal to pass a law that would make it a crime to recklessly store a gun-- adding extra penalties if a child gets a hold of it.
The bill has been pre-filed in the state legislature ahead of 2019 session.
“Negligence with a gun, through the hands of an adult...it just should never happen,” Brown said. “It just should not of happened.”
It’s clear it still hurts Brown to talk about losing Baby Dre—and now, he said that four-year-old shot this week in Beecher Terrace, named David, was another child he knew.
Brown said he had recently given him a gun safety t-shirt at an event he spoke at.
"It hurts really deep, every time that I hear of a child being shot in our community, I think about my grandson, I think about other babies," Brown said. "What more can I do."
Brown said he plans to speak to those at Beecher Terrace about gun safety next week.
He said he’ll provide anyone a free gun lock at his group’s weekly sessions.
