Social media used to set up armed robbery

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man is charged with the armed robbery of a person after a third person arranged a meeting with the victim using a social media site.
A Louisville Metro police arrest report says Austin Goodlett, 20, and two friends stole a man’s car and other valuables on July 26.
According to the report, a female friend of Goodlett’s used social media to set up a meeting with the victim at a location on Shelbyville Road in Middletown. When the victim pulled up, the woman got into the front seat while Goodlett, who was armed with a gun, got into the back seat.
The reports says Goodlett held the gun to the man’s head, demanding that he get out of the car and hand over his belongings. Once the victim got out, Goodlett and the woman drove off with the car.
The LMPD investigators found Goodlett’s friend through the victim and she identified Goodlett as the robber.
A not guilty plea was entered for Goodlett at during his arraignemnt on Oct. 12. Bond was set at $25,000 cash.
