Suspect charged with murder of person found in burned out vehicle

LA GRANGE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have charged a Smithfield, KY man with murder in connection with a death investigation in Henry County.
An arrest warrant was served on Gregory Heightchew, 20, at the Oldham County Detention Center where he was already being held on other charges, including attempted murder.
On Oct. 3, a burned vehicle with the body inside was found in Lockport, KY. KSP says the victim has been identified as of Elijah Creekmore, 22, of Henry County.
KSP said the investigation is ongoing.
