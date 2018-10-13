Dean Corbett: Beloved Louisville chef has died

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A popular Louisville restaurateur has died.
Dean Corbett, known by many around town as “Deano," died Saturday. A cause of death has not been confirmed.
Corbett was already running the popular Equus in St. Matthews when he launched Corbett’s: An American Place about a decade ago. Both remained at the forefront of Louisville’s restaurant boom until his namesake haunt closed last year.
And earlier this year, he sold Equus and its companion bar, Jack’s Lounge. Corbett stayed on at Equus as executive chef after the sale.
As recognizable as the affable Corbett was among hospitality circles, he was just as beloved for his local charity work. In particular, he raised millions of dollars for Norton’s Children’s Hospital and Gilda’s Club.
Kevin Harned, WAVE 3 News' Chief Meteorologist and host of "Secrets of Louisville Chefs," worked with Corbett many times over the years.
“Deano was loved by many, but by none more than those of us who worked with him on Secrets of Louisville Chefs,” Harned said. “He was the Dean of Louisville Chefs and always will be. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Julie and their three boys.”
Corbett leaves behind a wife and three kids.
