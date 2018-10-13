Local haunted house coalition promotes safe scares

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Haunted houses are an incredibly popular way to get the heart pounding during this time of year, but every once and awhile you’ll hear about a real life scary situation at some of these attractions.
A group of scream-makers in Kentucky wants to make sure everyone knows they're scaring you, safely.
Scary Good Fun is a coalition of some of the biggest and best attractions in the area, run by seasoned professionals.
Just because they put your safety above all, doesn’t mean they’ll take it easy on you.
“We just want to scare people,” Richard Teachout, with Asylum Haunted Scream Park, said.
Teachout said they take their haunting seriously, putting in time and effort to do it right.
“Don’t get me wrong, we get hundreds of people to pee themselves every year, but we do it with a lot of fun and entertainment,” Teachout said.
To be specific, he boasts around 700 people last year had to find a change of pants.
In the end, it’s all harmless family fun, and the coalition wants to bring attention to what they do to make sure your worst fears don’t become a reality.
“We go to seminars at the conventions on safety and going through all the things we really need to do to make sure we’re doing it right,” Teachout said.
Everything from weeks and weeks of casting calls, to actor training, to their flexible foam props helps their mission.
“We teach our actors to maintain distances and we’re not trying to touch you and grab you, so we know what that range should be,” Teachout said.
They even added security teams on-site and emergency medical services.
“We all worked really hard to build up this brand in town of safe, good fun,” Teachout said. “We just hope people realize you can go have fun and not worry about really being tortured or terrorized because we’re just here to scare you.”
Guests are asked not to touch actors or props. Also, don’t come under the influence and try not to run away.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.