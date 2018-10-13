October 12, 2018

PNC Broadway in Louisville
Nostalgic for parents and pure entertainment for kids, Aladdin is a must-see show.
Michael James Scott, who plays the Genie, is best known for his originating “The Maggots Guy” in The Book of Mormon.
In Louisville, Aladdin will play Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. There will also be a 1:00 p.m. matinee on Thursday, October 11. VIP Ticket Packages, which include a prime seat location, a commemorative souvenir program and an exclusive merchandise item, are also available.
Disney Theatrical Productions and
PNC Broadway in Louisville Presents
Disney's Aladdin
Tonight-Sunday, October 21
The Kentucky Center
(502) 584-7777
Taste of Louisville
With a local food scene as vibrant as Louisville’s, it can be hard to try all of the wonderful food and beverages this city has to offer. Try new foods and drinks or revisit some favorites at the 45th annual Taste of Louisville event. With over 50 food and beverage vendors including Butchertown Grocery, Selena’s, and Martini Italian Bistro, your taste buds will be thanking you by the end of the night.
A portion of ticket sales benefits local organizations such as the Kentucky Restaurant Association Louisville Chapter, Home of the Innocence, Jill’s Wish, and Love City.
The 45 Annual Taste of Louisville
Wednesday, October 17, 6pm
Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.
$65 or table of 8 for $750
Over 50 food and beverage exhibitors
Silent Disco Lounge (dance while listening to music with wireless headphones)
Louisville Miniature Club
Whether you’re a hobbyist or admirer of miniatures, you’ll want to see the more than 100 displays presented by Louisville Miniature Club at the sixth annual Dollhouse & Miniature Show & Sale.
Dealers and shoppers from around the region, and as far away as Illinois and Missouri, are welcome. Expect items like electrical lighting, upholstered furniture, luggage and holiday decor for sale, in miniature sizes of course.
All scales represented by local and out of state dealers – 1 inch, 1/2 inch and 1/4 inch as well as some micro-scale at 1/144th inch.
Louisville Miniature Club is one of the oldest dollhouse clubs in the country. They were founded in 1972 and joined the national association in 1981.
The sixth annual Dollhouse & Miniature Show & Sale
Saturdau, 10am-4pm
Beargrass Christian Church, Activities Building
4100 Shelbyville Road
$4 for adults, $3 for seniors and $2 for children.
Kids 8 and under get in free, and everyone has a hand stamp to come in and out all day.
