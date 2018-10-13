October 12, 2018

With a local food scene as vibrant as Louisville’s, it can be hard to try all of the wonderful food and beverages this city has to offer. Try new foods and drinks or revisit some favorites at the 45th annual Taste of Louisville event. With over 50 food and beverage vendors including Butchertown Grocery, Selena’s, and Martini Italian Bistro, your taste buds will be thanking you by the end of the night.