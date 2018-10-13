Police identify slain clerk; release images to help find killer

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - His image captured on store security cameras, Jeffersonville Police are asking for help in finding the killer of a convenience store owner.
Investigators said the gunman shot and killed 49-year-old Praful Patel during a robbery of the Stop & Go convenient store on Allison Lane.
Jeffersonville Police released three images taken from the store cameras. They show what police describe as a light-skinned male wearing a hoodie and dark sweatpants.
Police said the suspect held Patel at gun point, shot him, then took cash from the register and fled on foot.
“We’re certain whoever did this, people know him,” Jeffersonville Police Detective Lt Todd Hollis said.
Patel‘s body was discovered by police after a customer called 911, worried that the store seemed unattended.
“He worked there every day," Hollis said of Patel. "He was there from morning until night. He was well known in the area, he was well liked. His death is senseless.”
On Friday, a memorial of flowers grew outside the store as friends and customers expressed their shock and sadness.
According to a Facebook post, a vigil is planned at the store Saturday night.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at (812) 285-6535 or the anonymous tip line at (812) 218-TIPS.
