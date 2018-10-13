Cincinnati pilot killed in Virginia air show crash

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A pilot from Cincinnati died in a crash Friday during a performance at a Virginia airshow, authorities say.
The preliminary investigation revealed the pilot of an Van’s RV-8 aircraft was performing maneuvers at the Culpeper Air Fest when the plane crashed into the ground, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Culpeper Air Fest officials said the aerobatic act experienced an accident and emergency services at the scene were dispatched immediately, according to FOX5.
The crash occurred in a field in the 12,500 block of Beverly Ford Road in Brandy Station, Va., at about 8:10 p.m, according to Virginia State Police.
The pilot was identified by police Saturday as Jon Thocker of Cincinnati.
He was the plane’s only occupant and no one on the ground was injured as a result of the crash, said police.
“Everybody is sad... everybody is... I don’t know. Heartbroken, sad, stunned when something like this happens to a pilot as good as Jon Thocker was,” said Rob Reider, a friend of Thocker.
Thocker was pilot with Redline Airshows based in Cincinnati and was a retired airline captain, according to the Redline Airshows website.
Thocker and pilot Ken Rieder were part of a two-ship formation performance aerobatic team that had performed at the Dayton Air Show and other air shows around the country.
