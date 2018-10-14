Community mourns slain Jeffersonville shop owner

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A vigil on Saturday night honored a Jeffersonville store owner who was robbed and gunned down in his store.
Praful Patel, 49, was killed at the Stop & Go gas station on Allison Lane late Thursday night. Police said the suspect held a gun to Patel’s head before killing him, then took cash from the register and ran. Patel‘s body was discovered by police after a customer called 911, worried that the store seemed unattended.
Dozens showed up for the vigil, speaking highly of Patel and his family. He was described as a hard worker who operated the shop alongside his loved ones.
“I wanted to make sure he was lifted with the honor and respect and love and compassion and peace that he displayed so much to all of us,” event organizer Melissa Scully said.
Many members of the community who attended were still stunned that the shooting happened at all, calling it uncommon for the area.
“It’s a wonderful neighborhood so it’s a shock to everyone that this happened,” Lena Stover said. “I mean, this just goes to show you that this could happen anywhere.”
The suspect in the shooting has not been arrested or publicly identified. Police have not made many details in the case public just yet, in order to better evaluate any tips that may come in.
Anyone with information in the case has been encouraged to call Jeffersonville Police at 812-283-6633.
