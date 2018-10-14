Fire starts in building undergoing renovations

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - No injuries were reported in a building fire in Highview.
The fire was reported on Saturday morning at the corner of Shepherdsville Road and Outer Loop.
On scene, fire officials said the building was being renovated and the roof decking suffered quite a bit of damage.
“There wasn’t a lot of fire but it was labor intensive to get this roof decking off,” Chief Dave Goldsmith with Highview Fire said. “It’s about four or five inches thick so they had to cut the roof decking off to get to the ceiling fire.”
Officials have an idea of what may have caused the fire but have not released details.
