Hawkeyes handle Homecoming-minded Hoosiers, 42-16

Indiana was trailing 14-3 when Stanley made his only mistake of the day, an errant pass right in the direction of Hoosiers defender Thomas Allen, who set Indiana up in Iowa territory following his interception. On the next play of the game, Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey found Ty Fryfogle in the end zone for a 33-yard touchdown that made it a 14-10 Iowa lead. Ramsey finished with one touchdown and two interceptions, completing 31 of 42 pass attempts for 263 yards.