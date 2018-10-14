LEADING OFF: Red Sox seek to clean things up vs Astros

The Brewers and Dodgers get a day to travel to Los Angeles before playing Game 3 Monday. It's a chance for Milwaukee's vaunted bullpen to recover and look for answers after an uncharacteristically lousy first couple games. Aside from lights-out lefty Josh Hader, Brewers relievers have allowed eight runs in 7 1/3 innings. That crew had the fifth-best bullpen ERA in the majors during the regular season at 3.47, including a big league-best 1.98 in September.