Louisville drivers rescue unconscious man from burning car

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A three-vehicle crash left a Louisville driver unconscious in a burning car Saturday morning.
Strangers stepped in to save his life.
Louisville Metro Police said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on the Gene Snyder, near the Smyrna exit. Officers added the person inside was transported to UofL Hospital with critical injuries.
Moments before flames engulfed the truck, witnesses said the driver was unconscious and still inside.
“His foot slammed on the gas and it just continued to spin until the tires blew out,” Cody Martin, who jumped over a median to help save the driver, said. “So, it was causing a lot of smoke. My initial thought was somebody is dead.”
That’s when Martin was headed to work and saw smoke in the middle of the Gene Snyder near Beulah Church and Smyrna roads.
“I took my jacket off and tried to put out the fire back there and stomp it out,” Martin said. “As you can see, it burnt my jacket.”
The man was stuck inside as other drivers-turned-rescuers said they made a desperate attempt to use tools and pry the door open.
“I grabbed the side of the door and was yanking like that on the door,” Martin said. “I mean, obviously, busted glass everywhere, no time to find gloves.”
Martin’s hands were still bloody and bruised hours after he and others cut the man from his seat belt.
That’s when the impromptu attempt to save a life took a scary turn.
“We finally got the door open,” Martin said. “911 wanted us to leave the guy in the car, but the car burst out in flames after a few minutes. We were like no we’re not going to leave this guy. So, I grabbed him under his arms.”
Construction workers, a nurse with a stethoscope on hand and others all did the same.
“If people came together and helped each other like we all did today, the world would be a better place,” Martin said.
Compassion, he said, may have a saved a life.
Martin said he’s curious about the man he rescued and wants to meet him when he recovers.
