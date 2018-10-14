Man stabbed multiple times, expected to survive

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD officers are investigating a stabbing in the Lake Dreamland neighborhood.
MetroSafe confirmed that officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of New Lynnview Drive, just off Cane Run Road, at 10:26 p.m. Saturday.
When they arrived, officers found a man in his 40s with multiple stab wounds. He was alert and breathing in the ambulance as he was being rushed to UofL Hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening, an LMPD spokesman said.
Information about suspects or motives was not available.
