Authorities fear there may be more victims of alleged serial rapist

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull says Lewis Craig, 22, of Otisco preyed on young and vulnerable girls, and now authorities fear that there may be more victims of the alleged serial rapist.
Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel called the cases appalling.
Mull said Craig would either wait for an opportunity to be alone or orchestrate and opportunity to be alone with the girls to take advantage of them.
Craig faces two counts of rape and one count of child molestation. Lewis was arrested last week by the Clark County Sheriff’s office.
Craig's family said in court on Friday that he is mentally challenged. Police say the victims were 13, 16 and 18 at the time of the alleged attacks.
“At this point in time, Mr. Craig is the only suspect that we have in these three cases,” Mull said. “It is possible there are other victims out there. I would encourage anyone in the public that has been victimized to notify the Clark County Sheriff’s office.”
Police say that two of the victims made separate reports to the Sheriff’s Office. From those reports, detectives found another victim. In the court documents, Craig initially denied raping the girls, but later admitted to it.
Craig will be back in court on October 17th.
