Blitzburghed: Bengals pick up pieces after another late loss

Brown was shaken up and left the game for a couple of plays. The officials didn't flag the play, but the NFL could discipline Burfict after reviewing it. Burfict was suspended by the league for hitting Brown in the head during the 2015 playoff game and was suspended for the start of the next season. He also was suspended for the first three games of the 2017 season for an egregious hit during a preseason game. He sat out the first four this year for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.