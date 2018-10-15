German train station locked down after man takes hostage

Special police operate outside the Cologne, western Germany, train station Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. Cologne police closed parts of the western German city’s main train station after a man took a woman hostage in a pharmacy inside. (Oliver Berg/dpa via AP) (Oliver Berg)
October 15, 2018 at 6:46 AM EST - Updated October 15 at 7:42 AM

BERLIN (AP) — German police have made contact with a man who took a woman hostage Monday inside Cologne's main train station and are trying to win her release.

Police said the incident started Monday at 12:45 p.m. (1045 GMT). The entire station, one of the biggest in the country, was evacuated and closed off as well as Breslauer Platz square behind the station.

"We are in contact with the man," police spokesman Christoph Gilles told broadcaster n-tv.

"We need to find out what he wants, what his demands are and whether he carries a weapon," he said, adding that police weren't aware of the man's motive.

Gilles said specially-trained officers were talking to the hostage taker, who hadn't been identified.

"We're doing everything to get the hostage out of there unharmed," Gilles said.

German railroad operator Deutsche Bahn said that all train traffic was shut down.

Ambulances and heavily-armed police were lined up in wait behind the train station.

