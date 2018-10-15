Dean Corbett’s funeral arrangements released

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for popular Louisville chef and restaurateur Dean Corbett.
Corbett, known by many around town as “Deano,” died of a sudden heart attack Saturday.
He was already running the popular Equus in St. Matthews when he launched Corbett’s: An American Place about a decade ago. Both remained at the forefront of Louisville’s restaurant boom until his namesake haunt closed last year.
Corbett sold Equus and its companion bar, Jack’s Lounge to dial back his workload this year, but he stayed on at Equus as executive chef after the sale.
“When he bought Equus in 1985, I thought, ‘Can he really do that? Can he really own a restaurant?’” veteran food writer and longtime Corbett friend Steve Coomes told WAVE 3 News on Saturday night. “And 33 years later here we are. He was a tremendous guy to work with.”
As recognizable as the affable Corbett was among hospitality circles, he was just as beloved for his local charity work. In particular, he raised millions of dollars for Norton’s Children’s Hospital and Gilda’s Club.
“He helped raise so many dollars that translated into helping thousands of families who are living with cancer,” Gilda’s Club President Karen Morrison said. “You know he himself was a cancer survivor and had many friends who dealt with cancer.”
Visitation is scheduled for 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Pearson Funeral Home, located at 149 Breckinridge Lane.
Corbett’s funeral service has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Albert the Great Church, located at 1395 Girard Avenue.
Memorial gifts may be made to Corbett Children’s Education Fund, c/o Republic Bank, Attn: Greg Bromley, 11330 Main Street, Middletown, KY 40243.
Click here to read Corbett’s full obituary.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.