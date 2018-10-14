Driver taken to hospital after 18-wheeler crashes into house

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Central Fire Department says it has responded to one of its “most complicated vehicle crashes” early Sunday morning after an 18-wheeler crashed into a house.
At 3:26 a.m., crews with the fire department responded to the 4900 block of Green Forest Drive with the knowledge that a car crashed into the occupied house.
However, crews arrived to find the cab of the 18-wheeler buried into the side of the home. The fire department said the occupants, two adults and a child, had escaped out of the bedroom window.
Kisha Thomas-Williams says around the time of the crash she thought she heard thunder and lightning but, “It kept getting closer and closer until I could smell the fumes from the exhaust.”
The truck smashed into the home; just feet from where Williams, her husband, and a small child were sleeping. She says they quickly jumped into action to try and get to safety.
“My husband gathered us up and we opened the window in our bedroom and climbed through the window,” Williams explains.
While they were able to get out without a scratch, the same can't be said for their home.
The semi leaving their guest room in shambles, with insulation and sheet rock littered across her front yard.
“Our entire California king heavy bed moved from one end of the room all the way to the wall,” she says.
Right now, it's unclear why the truck left the roadway but with the Central Fire Station right around the corner, crews responded in minutes.
“We were able to holler and ask the driver of the 18-wheeler to see if he would respond to us and miraculously he did,” says Derek Glover with the Central Fire Department.
The truck was so far into the home, covered in debris it took crews right at two hours to get the driver out using the jaws of life, not to mention the cab of the truck was completely leveled.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Firefighters had to breach the bedroom and closet walls in order to access the cab. The driver was extricated from the vehicle by 5:28 a.m.
“When I tell you the 18-wheeler was literally feet away from our bed. The three of us got out of that house without a scratch on us, “Williams says. “These are material things that can be replaced.”
There are a few more details that take this story from bizarre to a miracle, “The ironic part was, my sister was supposed to be here last night,” Williams says.
The semi-truck slammed into the path of the empty guest room and their son’s bedroom right next door.
“He got out of his bed around 1 o'clock this morning and got in the bed with us,” she says. “You can't write a script that good. That happened just as it was supposed to. Nobody was supposed to get hurt, we just lost a house in the process.”
The family says they don’t have a plan for what’s next but they’re just thankful to see another day.
The fire department said there were no serious injuries to civilians or firefighters.
Crews removed the tractor-trailer from the home, and Entergy is working to fix a damaged utility pole.
