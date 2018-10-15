FORECAST: Rainy start to Monday; frost possible tonight

ALERTS: FROST ADVISORY: Jackson, Jennings, Orange, Washington, Scott and Jefferson Counties (IN) from 3 AM to 9 AM Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Temperatures have held steady overnight with most locations starting the day in the upper 50s to low 60s.
More rain is making its way into WAVE Country this early morning and will continue to do so through the morning commute. The rain will gradually diminish through the day as the cold front itself treks through.
By this afternoon temperatures will have fallen into the mid to low 50s for most of us.
Clouds slowly but surely clear overnight as temperatures drop into the 30s. Overnight, frost is expected for many locations across southern Indiana where the clouds are expected to clear out first.
Sunshine is back Tuesday and looks to last through at least Thursday before rain returns to end the week.
FORECAST
TODAY: Rain (100%); Cloudy; HIGH: 61° (falling into the 50s for the afternoon)
TONIGHT: Clouds clearing; Cold; LOW: 40° (most locations in the 30s)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny; HIGH: 57°
